ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.6% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. 23,606,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,092,238. The company has a market cap of $174.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.