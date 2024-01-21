ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.6% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.
Comcast Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. 23,606,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,092,238. The company has a market cap of $174.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.