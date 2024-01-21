ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 18,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.61. 905,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,524. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.