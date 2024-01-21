Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 135,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,532,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,747,000 after purchasing an additional 78,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $6.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,345,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,595. The stock has a market cap of $157.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

