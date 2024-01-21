ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Decreases Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lowered its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,027 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,300,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,849 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,058,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,611,000 after purchasing an additional 188,173 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,366,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,236,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,311,000 after buying an additional 223,183 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,158,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,054. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

