ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $107.76. 3,269,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,550. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $123.90.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

