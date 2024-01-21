Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 33,834 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,324 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,588,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,454,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.83. 1,559,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

