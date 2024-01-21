iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Purchased by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTMFree Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1,552.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 100.5% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 18,689.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,923,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854,945 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 80,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,653. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

