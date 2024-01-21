Machina Capital S.A.S. Reduces Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after buying an additional 66,724 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.12. The company had a trading volume of 803,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,089. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.39. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $249.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

