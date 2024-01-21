Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 2,705 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.63.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $523.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $519.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.38. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

