Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 639 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Humana by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after acquiring an additional 143,883 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,332,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Humana by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded down $10.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $401.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,076. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $390.50 and a one year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.12 and its 200-day moving average is $478.10.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $507.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $595.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.80.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

