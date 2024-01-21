Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:EARN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,776. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $99.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of ($1.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.71%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 246.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EARN. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

