Gables Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.06.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,509,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,433. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

