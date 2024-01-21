Lincoln Capital Corp Purchases 3,304 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $822,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 405,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the period.

BATS:VFMO traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,923 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $369.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.91.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

