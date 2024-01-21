Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,348,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

