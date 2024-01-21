The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

HD opened at $362.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $362.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

