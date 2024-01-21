JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

