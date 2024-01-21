Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 464,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after acquiring an additional 257,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,525,000 after acquiring an additional 89,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DUK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,574. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $103.83. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average is $92.02.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.