J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBHT traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.72. 2,310,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,131. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.20. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

