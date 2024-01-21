West Coast Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,639,000 after buying an additional 1,187,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,437,000 after buying an additional 986,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after buying an additional 905,308 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.50. 1,359,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on POR. Mizuho reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

