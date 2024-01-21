West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 1,344 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,473 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,673,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 570,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 231,666 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 126,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Maximus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Down 0.4 %

MMS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.69. 306,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.55. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.86 and a 1-year high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.63%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

