West Coast Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.39. The stock had a trading volume of 339,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,187. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $184.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.16.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.