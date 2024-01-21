Opes Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $69.71. 351,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,329. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

