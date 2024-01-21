West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 4,551 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,068,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

