iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Citizens Business Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.43. 63,338,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,377,114. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

