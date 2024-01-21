Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 770 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 59,998 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 35,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.17. 3,388,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.70.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

