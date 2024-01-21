International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after buying an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $171.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.73. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $171.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

