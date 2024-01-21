Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 305,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $24,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,011,000 after buying an additional 236,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after buying an additional 2,999,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,088,000 after buying an additional 285,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

OTIS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,412. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

