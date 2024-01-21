iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by DDFG Inc

DDFG Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. DDFG Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

