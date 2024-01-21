DDFG Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

DDFG Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 5.6% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DDFG Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $171.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $172.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.46.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

