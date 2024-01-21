Asset Management Resources LLC Purchases 528 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 2.6 %

ZM stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,365. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $85.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $306,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,370 shares of company stock worth $6,465,508. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

