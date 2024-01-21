Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 7.8% of Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.49. 2,446,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,848. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.71.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

