W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up 3.3% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPC shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.66. 1,278,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,265. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.14.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 94.51%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

