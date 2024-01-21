Asset Management Resources LLC Has $48.34 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Asset Management Resources LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 30.0% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC owned 0.21% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $48,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.38 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,690,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,743. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

