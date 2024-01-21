Asset Management Resources LLC Buys 2,590 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,208,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,179. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.