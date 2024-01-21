Asset Management Resources LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Asset Management Resources LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 417.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,361,000 after acquiring an additional 130,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.71. The company had a trading volume of 842,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

