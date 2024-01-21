Richmond Brothers Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,143 shares during the period. Ocuphire Pharma accounts for about 2.3% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Ocuphire Pharma worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 849,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 155,942.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 32,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 225,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,077. The company has a market cap of $61.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.22. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ocuphire Pharma ( NASDAQ:OCUP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Ocuphire Pharma had a return on equity of 65.54% and a net margin of 50.26%. Analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

