Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Has $370,000 Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGUS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

CGUS traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $28.67. 618,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,844. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

