Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Shares Sold by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,571 shares during the quarter. Air Industries Group makes up 0.6% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Air Industries Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIRI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. 16,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Research analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Monday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Further Reading

