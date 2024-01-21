Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.01. 2,851,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,335. The stock has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.53 and its 200-day moving average is $214.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

