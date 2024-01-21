Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $142.74 million and $2,121.23 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.91 or 0.00009369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00018794 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00020525 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,577.82 or 1.00006511 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011414 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00213879 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004117 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.90709456 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,219.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

