TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $238.35 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,779,170,728 coins and its circulating supply is 8,970,913,686 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

