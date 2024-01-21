Qtum Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $3.06 or 0.00007350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $320.10 million and $32.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.47 or 0.05934964 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001231 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00078845 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00026937 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00015439 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023235 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007075 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.
Qtum Coin Profile
QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.
Qtum Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.