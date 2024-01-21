KickToken 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.85 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $12.85 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00018794 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00020525 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,577.82 or 1.00006511 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011414 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00213879 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004117 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,741,402 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,741,402.10163733. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01706308 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

