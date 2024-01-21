Creditcoin Price Hits $0.54 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $168.81 million and $19.59 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 558,083,703 coins and its circulating supply is 315,354,874 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

