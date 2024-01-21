Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises 0.9% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.45. 604,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.50. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.19 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.