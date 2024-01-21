Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 5,156 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. Jabil comprises about 1.1% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $15,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1,610.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1,273.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 829,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,532,000 after purchasing an additional 769,153 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $730,858.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,149.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 5,999 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $730,858.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,149.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,888 shares of company stock worth $18,480,404. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Shares of JBL traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,754. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.43. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.16 and a 52-week high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

