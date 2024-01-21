Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,054 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $292.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.68 and a 52-week high of $292.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.