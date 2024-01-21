Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 17,327 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.14.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $548.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $534.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.54. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

