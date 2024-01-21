Martin & Co. Inc. TN Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,966 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $300.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $301.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

