Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires 43,840 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 225.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.0% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $86.13 and a 12-month high of $103.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.25.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

